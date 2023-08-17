Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), reports. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 107.70% and a negative return on equity of 480.60%.

Ryvyl Trading Down 16.0 %

Ryvyl stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

