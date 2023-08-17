monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.