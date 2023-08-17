Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Purchases $25,749.36 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hexner bought 8,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $25,749.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HGBL opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.
Several research firms have issued reports on HGBL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
