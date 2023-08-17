Stephanie Coyles Purchases 300 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

SLF stock opened at C$65.88 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

