Patricia Carr Sells 158 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $21,829.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Patricia Carr sold 126 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $16,117.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

