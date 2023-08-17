Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,945.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $711,152.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,945.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,830,772 shares of company stock valued at $137,658,006 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

