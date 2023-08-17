Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,784 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,101,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $132.36 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

