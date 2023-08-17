Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 149.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

