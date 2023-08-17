Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $32,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $174.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

