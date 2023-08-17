TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Insider Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %

TFFP stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,403.80% and a negative return on equity of 153.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

