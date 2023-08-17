Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
