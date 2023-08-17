Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.