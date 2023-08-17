Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.94.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

