Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.93 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $37,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

