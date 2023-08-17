Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133,007 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

