Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,403 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $36,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COO opened at $372.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.