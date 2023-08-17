Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $35,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

