Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $201.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

