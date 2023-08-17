Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 505 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $37,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

LULU opened at $381.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

