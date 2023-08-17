Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.49 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

