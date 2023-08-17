Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $457.46 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

