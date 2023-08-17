Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,002,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.37.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

