Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 539 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,657,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares in the company, valued at $537,657,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $493.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.42 and a 200-day moving average of $494.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

