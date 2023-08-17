Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $3,334,092. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

