Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Steel Dynamics worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

