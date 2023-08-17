Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 77,267 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $87,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

