Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 10,114 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

