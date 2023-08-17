Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,043 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of WSM opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

