StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

OSBC stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $671.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

