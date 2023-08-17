Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.04. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,328 shares of company stock valued at $414,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $14,673,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

