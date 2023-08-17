NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

NWE opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

