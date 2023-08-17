Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Park City Group Price Performance
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
