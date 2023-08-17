PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 122,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 43.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PDF Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

