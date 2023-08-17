Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of OTEX opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

