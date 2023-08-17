Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

