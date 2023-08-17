Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.34.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
