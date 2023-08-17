Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,618,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

