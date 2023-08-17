PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

