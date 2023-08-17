PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.56 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PACCAR by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

