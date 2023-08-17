Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

