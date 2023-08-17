Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,282 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of W. R. Berkley worth $107,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

