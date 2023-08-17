ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

ASML stock opened at $646.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $707.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

