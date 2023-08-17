Spire Wealth Management Buys 6,279 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,562,000.

VXUS stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

