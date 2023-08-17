iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

