Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 8,320 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 279,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 34.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

