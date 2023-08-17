Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.62% of Grocery Outlet worth $99,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,205,000 after purchasing an additional 889,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,682.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,543 shares of company stock worth $14,838,827 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.