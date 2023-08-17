Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

MMC opened at $190.34 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $194.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

