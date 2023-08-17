Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

