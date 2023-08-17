ING Groep NV Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $245.33 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average of $309.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

