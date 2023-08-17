StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

