Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $626,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 266.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

SQM stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

