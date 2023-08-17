California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,332,000 after buying an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

